Gen Z subcultures: What does it mean for youth brands?

Much is being said about Gen Zers and the challenge that youth brands face in reaching out to these groups of original digital natives. The best way to analyse any tough challenge is to decode the issues and get down to the basics. The same approach could help with Gen Z youth.

Gen Z denotes those born between 1995 and 2010. Since this represents the first generation that was at ease in zooming into the Internet, the ‘Z’ refers to ‘zoomer’. Understandably, Gen Zers are tech-savvy, progressive, globally-connected, individualistic and radically inclusive, to mention just a few of their characteristics. That is why brand marketers are usually advised to create alluring social media content in attracting Gen Z consumers. Yet, this is easier said than done. Let’s understand why.

Fluid, Fiercely Independent and More

To begin with, Gen Zers are a difficult-to-define generation. It’s the fluidity and fierce independence that has made Gen Zers so challenging to get through for brands. Research insights reveal another aspect that makes them a tough nut to crack for marketers – their preference for going niche. Accordingly, brands are advised to follow the niche route and avoid the norm when it comes to courting and connecting with the seemingly contradictory nature of Gen Zers. Protracted periods of social isolation, especially during the pandemic, have created an influential generation that hankers for niche pursuits and like-minded cohorts. Mass Niche and Other Key Insights

Two key findings from this research tell a tale in themselves. First, to find new content connected to their novel passions, 89 percent of Gen Zers bank on social media. Second, 65 percent view themselves as really big fans of something.

More significantly, compared to older generations, the youth is 30% more inclined to believe that enjoying many ‘small interests’ is a better option than restricting themselves to in-depth subjects that are fewer. In a nutshell, this generation is spearheading the era of mass niche.

Additionally, along this transformative journey, they are creating and redefining their individuality across several subcultures each day. As a result, Gen Zers are no longer passive observers within their groups but have turned into active participants within these communities who are co-creating stories while forming strong bonds across varied subcultures. Gen Zers don’t feel the pressure of conforming to their peers and believe strongly in standing apart. The Significance of Subcultures

Again, it is imperative to decode the meaning of subcultures. In essence, it signifies groups of people who distance or differentiate themselves from the values and norms of mainstream society. In the case of Gen Z, this is determined by the search for community-oriented experiences that encourage them to connect via their interests and passion.

It is these trends, beliefs and insights of Gen Zers that brands must comprehend and connect with to get their messaging across. Social media platforms such as TikTok, YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels have triggered big-time shifts in how these groups consume and search, boosting the potency of such subcultures. Given this backdrop, brands should appreciate the role of social media in driving Gen Z culture and consumption. Irrespective of the channel, brands need to embrace a social-first approach to connect with the target audiences they influence.

Some of the subcultures cover categories such as Entertainment, Retail, Sports, Music, Gaming and Identity, among others. Consider the Comfort Creators. The self-care enthusiasts grant permission to unwind in the current hustle culture without entirely disconnecting. The Copyconomists crowdsource cost-smart workarounds that make sure they top the latest trends without busting the bank. As for the Country Revivers, they embrace the light-hearted folk sensibility of country music, remixing for a more diverse, broader audience. Then there are the TALE-gaters, who craft narratives in the world of sports that stretch beyond scoreboards and invite wider audiences to enjoy and engage in sports fandom.

A Flashback to Further Understand Gen Zers

In doing a recap, it’s no surprise that the Internet usage of Gen Zers zoomed during the pandemic when the best way to pass time was to download videos and create a few themselves. Some of the most influential trends went viral during this period, forever transforming Gen Z culture.

The soaring Internet consumption meant Gen Zers dived deeper into this online realm and began discovering what interested them the most. A sizeable section of this youthful generation realised they could really be themselves online. It is this feeling of freedom that propelled Gen Z subcultures. However, some brands may still be wondering why they should focus on Gen Z subcultures. That is necessary since subcultures have emerged as the new demographics for this young generation. If marketers want productive outcomes for their brand campaigns, the way forward lies in targeting relevant community groups that spur higher engagement rates. This is primarily because these audiences are eagerly waiting to consume content that resonates with their niche values.

For brands seeking to engage with Gen Z subcultures, it is crucial to choose a clear cultural line, not spread the net far and wide for everything. Instead, marketers must choose what best represents their brand while paying attention to the youth in these communities and subcultures. That is the only way brand stories will resonate with these youth who have a mind of their own and prefer to stay away from the social herd. Ultimately, it is only by connecting with subcultures that brands can win the chance to build authentic connections with Gen Zers. This is the best way to create winning propositions for both brands and Gen Zers.