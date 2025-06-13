            
Tata Sons chairman on Air India crash | Prasar Bharti against fraud email | IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air rally

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Jun 13, 2025 5:29 PM
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

Air India crash: Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran says, ‘Worst day of my professional career’

A tragic Air India Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad has prompted national mourning and a swift response from Tata Group, which pledged financial aid and support for victims' families as investigations begin.

Prasar Bharati warns public against fraudulent email account misrepresenting Content Sourcing Division

The public broadcaster has flagged ottcontentsourcing@gmail.com as a fake ID and has urged caution and verification before engaging with unofficial communication channels.

IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air rally behind Air India after Ahmedabad plane crash

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, bound for London with 242 passengers and crew, crashed into a medical college complex shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing nearly all onboard and several people on the ground.

With AI push, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta together to acquire 54.7% of global ad market: WARC

According to WARC Media report, global adex growth will slowdown to 6.2% in 2025 reaching $1.16trn. While retail media remains as the fastest growing ad medium, global video adex is set to decline by 2.6%, this year.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani mourn victims of devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad

The Reliance Industries chief assured the company’s full support for relief efforts.

Catch Storyboard18’s top stories, features, videos and more from the brand marketing ecosystem and subscribe to our newsletter for all the insights, news, views and analyses.


First Published on Jun 13, 2025 5:29 PM

