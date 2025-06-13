Nita and Mukesh Ambani mourn victims of devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad

ADVERTISEMENT
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani have expressed deep sorrow over the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, which claimed more than 260 lives.
In a heartfelt statement issued on Friday, Ambani said, “Nita and I, along with the entire Reliance family, are deeply pained and anguished by the grave loss of life caused by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. We extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this tragic incident.”
The Reliance Industries chief also assured the company’s full support for relief efforts. “In this hour of grief, Reliance extends its full and unwavering support to the ongoing relief efforts and stands ready to assist in every possible way. We pray that all those impacted find the strength and solace to cope with their unimaginable loss. Om Shanti,” the statement read.
The London-bound Air India flight, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed into a medical college complex shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, erupting into a fireball. It is now being described as one of India’s deadliest aviation disasters. Over 260 people have been confirmed dead, including students and staff in the hostel building the plane struck.
A lone British national has miraculously survived and is receiving treatment at a city hospital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the crash site today, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah toured the wreckage on Thursday. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is among the deceased, BJP leader C.R. Patil confirmed.
Authorities continue rescue and recovery operations at the crash site, as the nation mourns the devastating loss.