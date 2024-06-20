Govt releases draft guidelines for prevention, regulation of spam calls | TRAI issues Vision, Mission and Goals for National Broadcasting Policy 2024

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

BREAKING: Govt releases draft guidelines for prevention, regulation of spam calls

To curb spam and fake calls, the Department of Consumer Affairs (under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution) has proposed to issue guidelines for the prevention and regulation of unsolicited and unwarranted business communication.

DoCA constituted a committee comprising of representatives from DoT, TRAI, Cellular Operations Association of India (COAI), BSNL, Vodafone Idea, Reliance to and Airtel to draft guidelines to address the issue of spam calls.

Based on such deliberations and suggestions, draft guidelines have been framed.

Further, DoCA seeks views and suggestions of the public on the proposed guidelines within 30 days, i.e. 21st July.

BREAKING: TRAI issues Vision, Mission and Goals for National Broadcasting Policy 2024

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released recommendations on ‘Inputs for formulation of National Broadcasting Policy-2024’. The NBP aims at stipulating the vision, mission, goals and strategies that could set the tone for a planned development and growth of the broadcasting sector in the country in the era of new and emerging technologies.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), vide its letter dated 13th July 2023 has requested TRAI to provide its considered inputs under Section 11 of the TRAI Act, 1997 for formulation of National Broadcasting Policy.

D2C brands take direct hit, influencer agencies ‘not fully aware’ of self-declaration certificate mechanism

The ‘self-declaration certificate’ (SDC) directive by the Supreme Court of India to curb misleading ads has left a mark on the advertising industry. Over the past two weeks, the industry as a whole has been bewildered, with each stakeholder unsure of whether and how to proceed with publishing an advertisement.

While for print, radio, and TV advertisers it is a challenge and a task to upload a SDC for each ad, it is double the challenge for digital advertisers — especially for the D2C brands who significantly rely on user-generated content (UGC), and influencer marketing ecosystem.

NBP 2024: TRAI bats for multiple ratings agencies for TV, disclosure of viewership data by OTT

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released recommendations on the formulation of National Broadcasting Policy - 2024, in a paper dated June 20, 2024. The NBP 2024 aims at stipulating the vision, mission, goals and strategies that could set the tone for a planned development and growth of the broadcasting sector in the country in the era of new and emerging technologies.

The Authority is of the view that a transparent, credible and technologically equipped audience measurement system holds immense importance for all stakeholders. TRAI has made several recommendations for establishing transparent and credible Audience Measurement and rating system for television, radio and OTT broadcasting service.

Despite 10K ‘self-declaration certificates’ uploaded, it’s not ‘business as usual’ for advertisers

Despite reservations and concerns, over 10,000 ‘self-declaration certificates’ (SDCs) have already been uploaded on the portals of the Press Council of India (PCI) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) since the Supreme Court directive came into effect on Jun 18th.

While this does demonstrate a remarkably high degree of brand conformity, advertisers and advertising agencies told Storyboard18 that the volume of advertisements has been impacted significantly. Mainly because many are still finding it challenging to navigate through the whole process of uploading SDC for multiple ads and the portal lags. Advertisers and agencies are also cautious, partly because of clients confidentiality as well.