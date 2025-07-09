            
Brands eye microdramas | Maran family truce at Sun TV? | IPL piracy | Betting crackdown | Apple’s new Indian-origin COO

Jul 9, 2025
Microdramas currently command CPMs in the range of Rs 800 to Rs 2,000 per 1,000 impressions—far below the Rs 1,100 to Rs 4,000 CPMs typically charged for full-length web series. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

With fractional production costs & ad rates just 15% of long-form shows, microdramas see surge in brand interest

Despite modest CPMs, vertical short-format dramas are drawing attention from advertisers and platforms alike, powered by strong engagement, cost-efficiency, and mobile-native storytelling.

Viacom18 suffered ₹100 cr loss to IPL piracy; Maha vows strong digital crackdown

In a written reply to a question raised by MLA Sunil Prabhu in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that a case has been registered with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell.

Karnataka's draft bill puts legal onus on ISPs and payment gateways

The draft bill also brings compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) standards to the forefront of India’s fight against offshore betting operations.

Apple names Indian-origin exec Sabih Khan as COO; to succeed Jeff Williams

Jeff Williams will continue reporting to CEO Tim Cook in the interim. He will also oversee the design team, Apple watch and health initiatives. Upon his retirement, the design team will directly report to Cook.

Due process must be followed, Karnataka HC tells ED in Gameskraft PMLA case

The directive came in response to a writ petition filed by Gameskraft, which challenged the ED’s issuance of multiple summons and show-cause notices in connection with an investigation that began in 2021.


First Published on Jul 9, 2025

