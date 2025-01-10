Influencers and talent agencies' strained relations | MIB's WAVES postponed | Nestle's Rajat Jain becomes MD of Singapore

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

In the race for influence, are talent agencies losing their grip on influencers?

In an era where influencers wield significant sway in marketing, a growing number are choosing to take control of their own careers, bypassing talent management agencies. The shift is not driven by a desire to avoid fees or foster direct relationships with brands. Instead, influencers are increasingly disillusioned by transparency issues and troubling practices within the management industry.

With rising competition, commissions and opaque contracts, some influencers are taking matters into their own hands — dismantling the power of talent managers in the process.

MIB's WAVES postponed, likely to be held in Mumbai

WAVES 2025 which was to be held from February 5 to February 9 in New Delhi has been postponed. The first such event of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) is set to be held between last week of April and first week of May. WAVES, which focuses on four key pillars - Broadcasting & Infotainment, Digital Media & Innovation, AVGC-XR, and Films, is likely to be moved to Mumbai.

When MIB had announced its maiden event- the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), the initiative was widely applauded by the industry. According to sources, multiple federations involved in organizing WAVES have also been informed about the development.

Prasar Bharati's DD Free Dish MPEG-2 slot auction to start from Feb 10

Prasar Bharati has announced the dates of MPEG-2 e-auction slots for DD Free Dish. The pubcaster will accept filings from broadcasters till 4 February and the auction will be conducted on 10 February. Additionally, the auction date for MPEG-4 slots meant for HD channels is likely to be announced soon.

Storyboard18 had first reported about Prasar Bharati's revised e-auction policy for DD Free Dish slots. Now High Definition (HD) channels can participate in the bidding process. The reserve price for e-auction of MPEG-4 slots for private HD channels is Rs 80 Lakhs with second slot at increment of Rs 1 Lakh for second slot. Slots for MPEG-4 will be equivalent to 40 SD as compared to 11-12 slots earlier.

Bim Bissell, FabIndia visionary, passes away

Bimla Nanda Bissell, a key figure in the growth of FabIndia and a passionate advocate for Indian handicrafts, passed away on Thursday in her early 90s.

Bimla, fondly known as Bim by her close friends, was the wife of John Bissell, the American founder of FabIndia, which was established in 1960.

Under her stewardship, the company not only flourished but became a beacon for showcasing India’s rich and diverse artisanal heritage. Her efforts helped provide Indian artisans with not just a platform to display their crafts but also a steady source of income and recognition.

Nestle names Rajat Kumar Jain country manager for Singapore

Global foods major has named Indian executive Rajat Kumar Jain as country manager for Singapore. In August last year during a leadership rejig, Nestle India had announced that Jain, who was the foods business head, also leading MAGGI in South Asia (India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka), was to get a significant leadership role within the Nestle Group.

Jain has a career of almost two decades in brand building, innovation, sales, leadership and digital transformation. He has helped build Maggi, one of the world’s most chosen FMCG brand and one of India’s most loved. He joined Nestle India as a management trainee in 2004.