Nestle names Rajat Kumar Jain country manager for Singapore

Global foods major has named Indian executive Rajat Kumar Jain as country manager for Singapore. In August last year during a leadership rejig, Nestle India had announced that Jain, who was the foods business head, also leading MAGGI in South Asia (India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka), was to get a significant leadership role within the Nestle Group.

Jain has a career of almost two decades in brand building, innovation, sales, leadership and digital transformation. He has helped build Maggi, one of the world’s most chosen FMCG brand and one of India’s most loved. He joined Nestle India as a management trainee in 2004.

Jain said, "A sea of emotions as I say goodbye to Nestlé India, my home, school and playground for more than 20 years. Deepest gratitude to Suresh Narayanan for opportunities, guidance and trust. Everyday spent with you was a privilege." He added, "Reminded today the fortune I had to have amazing partners in McCann. What a privilege it was to find and shape big ideas with you that nourished brand MAGGI into the powerhouse it is today."

Nestle Singapore stated, "Rajat brings fresh ideas and a passion for innovation. With his arrival, we renew our pledge to enhance quality of life for all Singaporeans — today and for generations to come."​

Rupali Rattan has succeeded Jain as the head of the Foods Business. Gopichandar Jagatheesan has taken over from Rattan, as head of Chocolates and Confectionery Business, and Manav Sahni is head Nestle's Dairy Business.

In October, the foods major announced that after an illustrious career of over 26 years with Nestlé Group, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India Limited will retire at the close of business hours on 31st July 2025.