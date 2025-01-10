Bim Bissell, FabIndia visionary, passes away

Bimla Nanda Bissell, a key figure in the growth of FabIndia and a passionate advocate for Indian handicrafts, passed away on Thursday in her early 90s.

Bimla, fondly known as Bim by her close friends, was the wife of John Bissell, the American founder of FabIndia, which was established in 1960.

Under her stewardship, the company not only flourished but became a beacon for showcasing India’s rich and diverse artisanal heritage. Her efforts helped provide Indian artisans with not just a platform to display their crafts but also a steady source of income and recognition.

A woman of remarkable vision, Bim’s background was steeped in social work and education. Her career included serving as a social secretary to US Ambassadors in New Delhi, and later as an external affairs officer at the World Bank in New Delhi from 1975 to 1996. Her extensive experience in development and her commitment to empowering rural communities were crucial in shaping the mission of FabIndia.

Beyond her work with FabIndia, Bim was also deeply committed to uplifting disadvantaged women. In 1992, she co-founded Udyogini, an NGO aimed at empowering landless, assetless women in India, with Ela Bhatt of SEWA as its chair.

The initiative, which was made possible with funds from the Japanese government and the World Bank, further cemented Bim’s legacy as a relentless advocate for social change and sustainable development.

The news of her demise marks the end of an era for the FabIndia family and the Indian craft community, both of which she played an instrumental role in shaping. She is survived by her son, William, and daughter, Monsoon.

Indian politician and writer, Shashi Tharoor, paid a tribute to Bimla on X (formerly Twitter), "Mourning the passing of the doughty, tireless, colourful and sharp-witted Bim Bissell, who did more than anyone to make Fab India one of India’s best-known brands. More than 90% of my Kurtas come from her Emporia around the country. Her work also empowered craftsmen and made Indian handlooms chic. Though I had not seen her for some time (since i have largely been in Delhi only during Parliament sessions), I shall miss her commanding presence, especially at her lively Christmas parties. ॐ शांति 🙏🏼."