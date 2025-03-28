'India rewrites global script by blending tradition with modern tech,' Scindia at Storyboard18 GPS Summit

Union Minister of Communication Jyotiraditya Scindia exuded confidence in India's growth prospects, stating that the country is scripting a new narrative seamlessly blending traditional knowledge with modern technology.

At the Storyboard18 Global Pioneers Summit in Mumbai, Scindia emphasized that India is creating a distinctive value proposition for the world by integrating environmental consciousness with entrepreneurial spirit.

Highlighting the Global Innovation Index, Scindia stated that India has significantly advanced from the 81st position a decade ago to the 39th position today. Regarding the accelerated growth of startups, the minister noted that India is now home to over 1 lakh new companies, a substantial increase from 350 a decade ago. This growth is driven by the principle of inclusivity, where entrepreneurship in India serves as a catalyst, uplifting allied sectors and creating widespread opportunities.

"India is building a robust ecosystem to support innovators at every stage. From ideation to execution, the government ensures that entrepreneurs have access to the necessary resources to turn their vision into reality. Public and private incubators serve as launchpads for groundbreaking ideas, while funds of funds provide crucial financial support. Additionally, the loan limit under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has been increased from Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 20 lakh, empowering small businesses and entrepreneurs," Scindia said at the GPS Summit 2025.

More about the Storyboard18 Global Pioneers Summit

