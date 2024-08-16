Ola's rebranding | Oriflame pitch | Pay DTH subscribers plummet

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.
Like Meta and Alphabet, Ola Cabs rebranded to Ola Consumer; Experts decode and warn
Experts say stakeholders of Ola Consumer (earlier Ola Cabs) shouldn’t ignore the core cabs business and brand which helped the company build goodwill in the last decade, as it explores new ventures through Ola Electric, Ola Cabs, Ola Share, Ola Coin, Ola Pay, and AI-startup Krutrim.
South Mumbai residents oppose hoardings on coastal road, MCZMA defers its plans
The MCZMA is a body that clears projects in coastal areas of the state that are governed by the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) of the Environment Protection Act.
Beauty brand Oriflame calls for Media and Creative pitch
Oriflame has called for a media and creative pitch. The Swedish beauty brand is recalibrating its marketing and expansion strategies for the Indian market.
Pay DTH subscribers plummet by over 3 million in just one year
The net active subscriber base of Pay DTH decreased to 61.97 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to 65.25 million subscribers on March 31, 2023, according to TRAI.
Dentsu Group: India biz showing "encouraging signs" after long period underperformance
Dentsu said it will focus on strengthening cross-selling across APAC as it rolls out the One Dentsu strategy in the region.
