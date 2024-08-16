            

      Ola's rebranding | Oriflame pitch | Pay DTH subscribers plummet

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 16, 2024 5:08 PM
      As long as Ola Cabs retains its core goodwill, it would provide a positive halo effect to the rest of the Ola Consumer businesses assuming the new consumer businesses provide equal or superior consumer experiences that customers have received from Ola Cabs.

      Like Meta and Alphabet, Ola Cabs rebranded to Ola Consumer; Experts decode and warn

      Experts say stakeholders of Ola Consumer (earlier Ola Cabs) shouldn’t ignore the core cabs business and brand which helped the company build goodwill in the last decade, as it explores new ventures through Ola Electric, Ola Cabs, Ola Share, Ola Coin, Ola Pay, and AI-startup Krutrim.

      South Mumbai residents oppose hoardings on coastal road, MCZMA defers its plans

      The MCZMA is a body that clears projects in coastal areas of the state that are governed by the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) of the Environment Protection Act.

      Beauty brand Oriflame calls for Media and Creative pitch

      Oriflame has called for a media and creative pitch. The Swedish beauty brand is recalibrating its marketing and expansion strategies for the Indian market.

      Pay DTH subscribers plummet by over 3 million in just one year

      The net active subscriber base of Pay DTH decreased to 61.97 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to 65.25 million subscribers on March 31, 2023, according to TRAI.

      Dentsu Group: India biz showing "encouraging signs" after long period underperformance

      Dentsu said it will focus on strengthening cross-selling across APAC as it rolls out the One Dentsu strategy in the region.

      Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


      First Published on Aug 16, 2024 5:08 PM

