Emami, Eureka Forbes boost ad spends | Relaxo cuts adex | Digital ads drive future of auto brands

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.
Emami boosts ad spends to Rs 188.8 crore in Q4 FY25 as profit rises 11%
Emami's overall profit in fiscal 2025 marginally shot up, surged to Rs 802.74 crore compared to Rs 790.83 crore in FY24.
Relaxo Footwears cuts adex in FY25 due to low production and sales
Relaxo witnessed an 8% drop in its profit to Rs 56 crore in the quarter ended on 31 March 2025
Digital drives future, TV still steers wheel for auto brands: TAM
Television continued to be a stronghold for the auto sector, with ad volumes growing by 7% in 2024 compared to 2020 and surging 18% year-over-year versus 2022. Meanwhile, ad space in print of Auto Sector witnessed growth of 27% during 2024 over 2020.
Eureka Forbes raises ad spend by 25% to Rs 259.5 cr in FY25
The company’s revenue from operations grew by 11.3% year-on-year to Rs 2,436.1 crore, up from Rs 2,189.2 crore in FY24.
Zee Entertainment eyes modest ad revenue growth amid industry headwinds
CEO Punit Goenka said they remain hopeful of regaining the growth through targeted interventions going forward.