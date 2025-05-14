            
MIB advisory impact on streamers | Gameskraft's Pocket52 to cease ops | #BoycottTurkey trends

By  Storyboard18May 14, 2025 5:00 PM
“In a polarized environment, appearing indifferent to national sentiment, especially on matters tied to identity and security, can invite backlash that transcends regulatory consequences," a consultant said.

MIB advisory's impact: Apple, Spotify, YouTube continue streaming of Pakistan-origin material

Platforms must weigh not just legal obligations but also public sentiment, as ignoring national sensitivities can erode brand trust and invite reputational risk.

EXCLUSIVE: Gameskraft owned Poker platform Pocket52 to cease operations in July 2025

The move comes amid a wave of consolidation and strategic shifts within India’s real-money gaming (RMG) industry, driven largely by an uncertain regulatory climate and the steep 28% GST on gaming platforms.

TRAI releases draft manual for rating properties based on digital connectivity

The new framework by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) aims to standardize the assessment of buildings’ digital infrastructure. Stakeholders' comments are invited by June 2, 2025.

#BoycottTurkey trends on social media amid India-Pakistan tensions

After Turkey’s foreign minister openly backed Pakistan over India’s Operation Sindoor, Indian citizens and businesses have started divesting ties, fuelling a nationwide boycott movement.

UP Police suspends 40 social media accounts for spreading fake news

The Indian government also ramped up its digital crackdown on Pakistani artists and their content after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

First Published on May 14, 2025 5:00 PM

