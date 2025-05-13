Pakistani content available on Spotify | Titan Company's Suparna Mitra steps down | Google refreshes iconic 'G' logo

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Despite government advisory, Pakistani content remains accessible on Spotify

Nearly a week after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory directing streaming platforms and digital intermediaries to cease distribution of content originating from Pakistan, some services, including Spotify, continue to host such material, raising questions about the legal enforceability of the directive.

The advisory, dated May 8, urged over-the-top (OTT) platforms and intermediaries to immediately discontinue access to Pakistani content in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. However, a review by Storyboard18 found that podcasts and music from Pakistani artists remain available on Spotify, which has not yet responded to requests for comment.

India’s I&B sector draws ₹5,408 cr FDI in 2024, Radio rebounds strongly

India’s Information & Broadcasting (I&B) and Print Media sector attracted ₹5,408 crore in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflows in 2024, according to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Statistical Handbook on Media & Entertainment Sector 2024-25 data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

This marks a decline from the ₹7,211 crore recorded in 2023 but remains significantly above the pandemic-era lows of 2020 and 2021, signalling renewed global interest in India’s media and entertainment landscape.

DPIIT: M&E startups cross 2,400 mark, constitute 1.46% of total startup ecosystem

The Indian Media & Entertainment (M&E) sector continues to be a thriving hub for innovation, data from Statistical Handbook on Media and Entertainment Sector 2024-25 of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reveal that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) officially recognized a total of 2,458 startups in this sector under the Startup India initiative as of March 31, 2025.

The DPIIT issues a "Certificate of Recognition" to recognized startups under the Startup India initiative. This certificate confirms the startup's recognition and provides access to various benefits, including tax exemptions, easier compliance, and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) fast-tracking.

Titan Company's CEO - Watches & Wearables division Suparna Mitra steps down

Suparna Mitra, who led the Titan Company as the chief executive officer - watches and wearables division, has stepped down from her position due to personal reasons.

In the resignation mail to the company's managing director CK Venkataraman, Mitra stated, "I am eternally grateful to the Company for giving me the opportunity to serve, contribute and grow in the past many years. The last 5 years as CEO of the Watches & Wearables Division have been particularly rewarding and gratifying and I would like to thank you for the guidance during this period."

Google refreshes iconic 'G' logo after nearly 10 years

Google has unveiled a refreshed version of its iconic 'G' logo, marking the first significant update in nearly a decade. The new design transitions from the traditional four solid color segments to a seamless gradient that blends red, yellow, green, and blue hues.

This change aligns the logo's aesthetic with the gradient style used in Google's Gemini branding and the AI Mode in Search.