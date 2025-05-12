            
  • Home
  • special-coverage
  • dgmo-on-virat-kohli-shashi-sinha-on-new-leadership-structure-big-techs-misinformation-challenges-65647

DGMO on Virat Kohli | Shashi Sinha on new leadership structure | Big tech's misinformation challenges

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18May 12, 2025 6:10 PM
DGMO on Virat Kohli | Shashi Sinha on new leadership structure | Big tech's misinformation challenges
Kohli bid adieu to his Test career with the hashtag #269, signing off with a smile.

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

DGMO mentions Virat Kohli in Operation Sindoor press briefing. Here's why

“In the 1970s, during the Ashes, two Australian bowlers, Thommo and Lillee, took down England’s batting lineup, and from that came the saying, ‘Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, if Thommo don’t get ya, Lillee must'.”

“We’ll work together first, demarcate later”: Shashi Sinha on the new leadership structure at IPG Mediabrands

The new dual-leadership model with Shashi Sinha and Amardeep Singh at the helm is expected to remain in place for at least the next three years, as IPG Mediabrands positions itself for sustained growth and a seamless transition under Omnicom’s ownership.

Amardeep Singh to be CEO of IPG Mediabrands India as Shashi Sinha moves into Exec Chairman role

Amardeep Singh brings deep experience in digital media to the role. A co-founder of Interactive Avenues, he has played a pivotal role in the agency’s growth and eventual integration into the IPG Mediabrands network.

Big tech's role?: Misinformation outpaced moderation as India-Pak tensions ignited digital crossfire

As geopolitical tensions surged, digital platforms struggled to contain a wave of misinformation, exposing cracks in regulation, moderation, and crisis response.

Blinkit pushes into smaller cities amid intensifying quick-commerce competition

Zomato’s Blinkit is expanding into smaller Indian cities as it faces rising competition and shifting profitability dynamics in the quick commerce market.

Catch Storyboard18's top stories, features, videos and more from the brand marketing ecosystem here and subscribe to our newsletter for all the insights, news, views and analyses.


Tags
First Published on May 12, 2025 6:10 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Big tech's role?: Misinformation outpaced moderation as India-Pak tensions ignited digital crossfire

Big tech's role?: Misinformation outpaced moderation as India-Pak tensions ignited digital crossfire

How it Works

IPL eyes mid-May restart following India-Pakistan ceasefire

IPL eyes mid-May restart following India-Pakistan ceasefire

How it Works

India and Pakistan agree to immediate ceasefire

India and Pakistan agree to immediate ceasefire

Special Coverage

FM instructs banks to keep ATMs running, UPI services uninterrupted

FM instructs banks to keep ATMs running, UPI services uninterrupted

Special Coverage

Tech firms shift to remote work, curtail non-essential travel amid India-Pakistan tensions

Tech firms shift to remote work, curtail non-essential travel amid India-Pakistan tensions

Advertising

Amul’s topical ad strikes patriotic chord amid India-Pakistan tensions

Amul’s topical ad strikes patriotic chord amid India-Pakistan tensions

Special Coverage

AdEx dip 5-18% | BCCI halts IPL 2025 | Swiggy's losses mount to Rs 1081 crore

AdEx dip 5-18% | BCCI halts IPL 2025 | Swiggy's losses mount to Rs 1081 crore