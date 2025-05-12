DGMO on Virat Kohli | Shashi Sinha on new leadership structure | Big tech's misinformation challenges

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

DGMO mentions Virat Kohli in Operation Sindoor press briefing. Here's why

“In the 1970s, during the Ashes, two Australian bowlers, Thommo and Lillee, took down England’s batting lineup, and from that came the saying, ‘Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, if Thommo don’t get ya, Lillee must'.”

“We’ll work together first, demarcate later”: Shashi Sinha on the new leadership structure at IPG Mediabrands

The new dual-leadership model with Shashi Sinha and Amardeep Singh at the helm is expected to remain in place for at least the next three years, as IPG Mediabrands positions itself for sustained growth and a seamless transition under Omnicom’s ownership.

Amardeep Singh to be CEO of IPG Mediabrands India as Shashi Sinha moves into Exec Chairman role

Amardeep Singh brings deep experience in digital media to the role. A co-founder of Interactive Avenues, he has played a pivotal role in the agency’s growth and eventual integration into the IPG Mediabrands network.

Big tech's role?: Misinformation outpaced moderation as India-Pak tensions ignited digital crossfire

As geopolitical tensions surged, digital platforms struggled to contain a wave of misinformation, exposing cracks in regulation, moderation, and crisis response.

Blinkit pushes into smaller cities amid intensifying quick-commerce competition

Zomato’s Blinkit is expanding into smaller Indian cities as it faces rising competition and shifting profitability dynamics in the quick commerce market.