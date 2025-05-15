Indian film bodies boycott Turkey | AI vs Agencies | Blue collar growth

Indian film bodies declare boycott of Turkey over Pro-Pakistan stance amid rising tensions The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has imposed a complete boycott of all film shoots and cultural collaborations with Turkey, citing the country's continued support for Pakistan amid the ongoing Indo-Pak tensions.

AI vs. Agencies: Mark Zuckerberg's vision of ad disruption sparks debate in India In a recent interview, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg painted a sweeping vision of a future in which artificial intelligence renders much of the advertising industry obsolete. His comments, delivered with trademark Silicon Valley confidence, have sparked a debate across the marketing world, one that pits automation against human insight.

Ecommerce sector to see 7% wage growth for blue-collar workers: Deloitte report As the competition among India's leading e-commerce and quick commerce companies intensifies, consequently, the wages of the blue-collar workforce have also gone up, a Deloitte report mentioned. According to BlueCollar workforce trends 2025, the e-commerce sector is poised for the highest wage growth at 7%, fuelled by the continued expansion of last-mile delivery networks, warehousing, and logistics infrastructure.

'India doing very well, increase manufacturing in America': Donald Trump tells Apple CEO Tim Cook US President Donald Trump has reportedly spoken with Apple CEO Tim Cook, urging him to increase manufacturing operations in America. Trump told Cook that he didn't want the iPhone manufacturer to 'Make in India'.

GST on online gaming: SC quips, ‘Fate of this litigation depends on our skill, can’t take a chance’

GST on online gaming: SC quips, ‘Fate of this litigation depends on our skill, can’t take a chance’ In a courtroom charged with anticipation and the weight of ₹2.5 lakh crore hanging in the balance, the Supreme Court of India continued hearing one of the most consequential tax disputes in recent memory. On Wednesday, a division bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan heard the arguments of E-gaming Federation.