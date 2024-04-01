PM Modi on RBI at 90: RBI plays a pivotal role in advancing our nation's growth trajectory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the opening ceremony of RBI@90, a program marking 90 years of the Reserve Bank of India, in Mumbai, on April 1, 2024. PM Modi also released a commemorative coin to mark 90 years of RBI. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) commenced its operations on the 1st of April in 1935.

Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the Reserve Bank of India has reached a historic landmark today completing 90 years of existence. He underlined that the RBI has witnessed both the pre and post-independence eras and it has created an identity around the world based on its professionalism and commitment.

“The next decade is extremely important for the resolutions of a Viksit Bharat”, PM Modi said, highlighting the RBI’s priority towards fast-paced growth and focus on trust and stability. The Prime Minister also conveyed his best wishes for the fulfilment of its goals and resolutions.

Emphasizing the importance of coordination of monetary and fiscal policies in the GDP and the economy of the country, the Prime Minister recalled the 80-year celebration of RBI in 2014 and remembered the challenges and problems like NPA and stability faced by the banking system of the country at that time. He said that starting from there, today we have reached a point where the Indian banking system is being seen as a strong and sustainable banking system of the world as the near moribund banking system of that time is now in profit and showing record credit.

The Prime Minister credited clarity of policy, intentions and decisions for this transformation. “Where intentions are right, results too are correct”, said the Prime Minister. Speaking on the comprehensive nature of reforms, the Prime Minister stated that the government worked on the strategy of recognition, resolution and recapitalization. A capital infusion of 3.5 lakh crore was undertaken for the helping public sector banks along with many governance-related reforms. Just the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has resolved loans amounting to 3.25 lakh rupees, the Prime Minister pointed out. He also informed the country that more than 27,000 applications involving underlying defaults of more than Rs 9 lakh crore were resolved even before admission under IBC. Gross NPAs of banks that stood at 11.25 percent in 2018 came down to below 3 percent by September 2023. He said that the problem of twin balance sheets is a problem of the past. PM Modi complimented RBI for their contribution to this transformation.

Prime Minister Modi pointed out that even though the discussions related to the RBI are often limited to financial definitions and complex terminologies, the work carried out at RBI directly makes an impact on the lives of common citizens. In the last 10 years, the Prime Minister said that the government has highlighted the connect between the central banks, banking systems and beneficiaries at the last queue and gave the example of financial inclusion of the poor.

He also mentioned more than 1200 crore monthly transactions via UPI making it a globally recognized platform. The Prime Minister also touched upon the work being done on Central Bank Digital Currency and said that the transformations of the past 10 years have enabled the creation of a new banking system, economy and currency experience.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of clarity for the targets of the next 10 years. He pointed out the importance of keeping an eye on the changes brought about by the cashless economy while promoting digital transactions. He also stressed the need for deepening financial inclusion and empowerment processes.

Stressing the diverse banking needs of a large country like India, the Prime Minister underlined the need to improve ‘ease of doing banking’ and provide tailor-made services as per the needs of the citizens. He underscored the role of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Noting that India is the most youthful nation in the world today, the Prime Minister touched upon RBI playing a critical role in fulfilling the aspirations of the youth. He credited the policies of the government in the opening up of new sectors in the country thereby creating numerous opportunities for the youth of today.

Speaking about MSMEs becoming a backbone of India’s manufacturing sector, the Prime Minister highlighted the implementation of the Credit Guarantee Scheme during the covid pandemic to support MSMEs. He stressed the RBI come up with out-of-the-box policies to ensure credit availability for the youth associated with the new sectors.

Stressing the importance of innovation in the 21st century, the Prime Minister asked to be prepared for the proposals that will come with regard to cutting-edge technologies with teams and identification of personnel for the task. He asked the bankers and regulators to be ready for the needs of new and traditional sectors like space and tourism. He mentioned the expert view that in the coming years, Ayodhya is going to become the biggest religious tourism center in the world.

The Prime Minister credited the work done by the government for financial inclusion and digital payments which has created transparency in the financial capacity of small businesses and street vendors. “This information must be used to financially empower them”, PM Modi stressed.

PM Modi also stressed increasing the economic self-reliance of India in the next 10 years so that the impact of global issues is mitigated. “Today, India is becoming the engine of global growth with 15 percent share in global GDP growth”, Modi remarked. He emphasized the efforts to make Rupee more accessible and acceptable throughout the world. He also touched upon the rising trends of excessive economic expansion and increasing debt and pointed out the private sector debt of many countries has doubled their GDP. Debt levels of many countries are also creating a negative impact on the world, he said. The Prime Minister suggested RBI conduct a study on this keeping in mind the prospects and potential of India's growth.