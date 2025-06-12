            
PM condoles Air India plane crash | Air India 'goes dark' on social media | Meta's new AI edit

By  Storyboard18Jun 12, 2025 4:59 PM
His message comes after Air India Flight AI171, bound for London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA).

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

"Heartbreaking beyond words": PM Modi on Ahmedabad-London Air India plane crash

PM Modi's message comes after Air India Flight AI171, bound for London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA).

Air India blacks out its social media after Ahmedabad-London plane crash

The crash occurred shortly after Air India Flight AI171, en route to London Gatwick, took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 pm from runway 23.

Meta launches AI-Powered video editing feature for everyday creators

Available through the Meta AI app, the Meta.AI website, and the Edits app, this new tool lets users experiment with creative visual styles using preset AI prompts — no editing experience required.

Malini Agarwal moves on from MissMalini Entertainment

Malini Agarwal has stepped down as creative director of MissMalini Entertainment following its acquisition by marketing agency Creativefuel from the Good Glamm Group.

Health ministry wraps final consultation on tobacco rules for streaming platforms

These proposed rules, notified in 2024, aim to extend tobacco control regulations that already apply to films and television to online streaming content.

First Published on Jun 12, 2025 4:59 PM

