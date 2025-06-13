Air India Crash: British passenger's final Instagram video surfaces

In the final hours before one of the deadliest aviation disasters in recent years, a British traveler, Jamie Ray Meek, posted a short, cheerful video from Ahmedabad airport. Moments later, he and others on board Air India Flight AI171 would lose their lives when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff.

In the widely circulated Instagram video, Meek is seen smiling and reflecting on his time in India. “We’re at the airport, just boarding. Goodbye India, 10-hour flight back to London,” he says. Turning to his companion, he adds lightly, “My biggest takeaway is to not lose your patience with your partner,” before ending the clip with the words: “Going back happily, happily, happily calm.”

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operated by Air India and en route to London Gatwick, departed Ahmedabad at 1:38 p.m. on Thursday. The flight carried 242 people, including 53 British nationals, 169 Indian citizens, and passengers from Portugal and Canada. Within minutes of departure, the aircraft crashed into a densely populated residential area near Meghaninagar, sparking fires and leaving a trail of devastation.

🚨 Jamie Ray Meek, a British citizen listed as a passenger on Air India Flight 171, reportedly shared a final Instagram Story shortly before takeoff.



He appears on the official manifest under GBR 149261531. A video believed to be his last post.#India #Crash #Ahmedabad #Boeing… pic.twitter.com/KmSpz9iOi9 — the Pulse (@thePulseGlobal) June 12, 2025

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a somber statement on Thursday evening, calling the incident “devastating.” He added, “My thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time,” and confirmed he is receiving regular updates on the evolving situation.

Buckingham Palace said King Charles III is being kept informed. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy expressed condolences on social media, writing, “Deeply saddened by news of a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. My thoughts are with all those affected. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has activated crisis teams in both Delhi and London. British nationals seeking information or assistance have been advised to contact the consular emergency number.