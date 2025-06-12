Air India crash: Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran says, ‘Worst day of my professional career’

A devastating crash involving an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner on flight AI-171 has shaken the nation and prompted swift action from government officials and corporate leadership alike. The aircraft, which went down in a densely populated residential zone in Ahmedabad’s Meghaninagar area, claimed numerous lives and left many injured, sending shockwaves across India’s aviation and business communities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, calling the incident “deeply saddening” and extending prayers for the families affected.

In a rare and emotional public statement, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, described the day of the crash as “the worst day of (his) professional career.” Speaking to CNBC-TV18, he conveyed the depth of the tragedy and outlined the immediate steps being taken by the airline to aid survivors and bereaved families.

“This is a totally devastating tragedy. We are all in shock,” Chandrasekaran said, adding that their immediate focus is to assist the families of those affected. Teams from Air India have already flown from Delhi to Ahmedabad to provide on-ground support, he said and they are working urgently to set up emergency helplines, medical assistance, and logistical infrastructure.

In an initial response package, Tata Group announced it will provide ₹1 crore to the families of those killed in the crash. The group has also committed to covering all medical expenses for the injured and supporting the rebuilding of infrastructure in the affected area - including the BJ Medical College hostel, where the aircraft struck.

The Dreamliner, part of India’s national carrier fleet, crashed shortly after takeoff on what was scheduled to be an international flight. Eyewitnesses and local residents described scenes of chaos and heroism as they rushed to pull survivors from the wreckage before emergency services arrived.

Reports stated that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, has launched a full inquiry into the incident, with officials expected to scrutinize flight data and maintenance records of the aircraft, as well as air traffic communication logs.

For Tata Group and Air India, this tragedy comes at a critical juncture in the airline’s turnaround journey. Since Tata Sons regained control of the beleaguered national carrier in 2022, efforts have been underway to modernize the fleet, improve customer service and reestablish Air India’s position as a global player. The crash presents both an operational crisis and a reputational test for the conglomerate’s aviation ambitions.