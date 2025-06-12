            

"Heartbreaking beyond words": PM Modi on Air India crash in Ahmedabad

PM Modi's message comes after Air India Flight AI171, bound for London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA).

By  Storyboard18Jun 12, 2025 9:57 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow and shock over the devastating plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad earlier today.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected."

His message comes after Air India Flight AI-171, bound for London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA).

According to initial reports, at least 40 people have been declared dead in the mishap.

In a separate media statement issued by SVPIA, authorities announced that the airport is currently not operational. "As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice,” the statement read.

The airport spokesperson advised passengers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport, urging cooperation and patience as emergency operations continue.

“We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation,” the statement added.


First Published on Jun 12, 2025 4:33 PM

