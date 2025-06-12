Tata Group pledges Rs1 Crore to families of Air India crash victims in Ahmedabad

In the aftermath of a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, the Tata Group announced that it will provide ₹1 crore in compensation to the families of each victim who lost their life aboard Air India Flight 171.

The aircraft, bound for London with 242 people on board, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members, crashed into a residential block within the BJ Medical College campus in the Meghaninagar neighborhood. Among the victims were students and family members residing in the doctors’ hostel, where the aircraft struck while students were reportedly having lunch.

In a statement shared on social media, Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran expressed his sorrow over the incident. “No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured,” he said.

The company, which owns the national carrier, said it would also cover all medical expenses for those injured in the accident and would offer further support to ensure necessary care and recovery.

In addition to direct assistance to victims and their families, the Tata Group has pledged to help rebuild the doctors’ hostel at BJ Medical College, which suffered extensive damage during the crash. “We remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time,” the company said in its statement.