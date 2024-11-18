Sandeep Tanwani takes over as Pidilite’s CMO | Kenvue appoints Publicis Media as its agency

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Former Unilever exec Sandeep Tanwani takes over as Pidilite’s CMO

Sandeep Tanwani joined Pidilite Industries Limited as Chief Marketing Officer taking over from Manish Dubey, who was named chief business officer - Fevicol, the company's flagship product. With over 25 years of global business experience, Tanwani brings extensive expertise in business strategy, brand building, communication, digital marketing and supply chain strategies.

In his previous role as Vice President of Unilever Professional & Homecare Transformation, South Asia, he was instrumental in developing a B2B business model for Unilever. This initiative operated as a startup within the larger Unilever ecosystem, integrating the best of marketing, R&D, supply chain, and go-to-market strategies to develop pioneering solutions for business operators.

ZEE board sets higher performance targets for MD and CEO Punit Goenka

The board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has enhanced the performance targets for its MD and CEO Punit Goenka for his re-appointment, PTI reported based on a regulatory filing by the company.

The board of ZEEL "considered and approved higher targets to evaluate the performance of Punit Goenka which includes Quarterly Consolidated Revenue Outlook for next 4 quarters (commencing Q3FY25), Quarterly Consolidated EBITDA Outlook for next 4 quarters (commencing Q3FY25) and payout of 25% of consolidated net profits as dividend to the shareholders of the Company." Now the board will track the performance of Punit Goenka based on the above-mentioned targets, it said.

India is the heartbeat of Unilever; unequivocally crucial to drive growth: Esi Eggleston Bracey of Unilever

Hindustan Unilever accounts for over 11% of Unilever's global sales and is its second biggest market after the US in terms of revenue. So it comes as no surprise when its global chief growth officer and marketing officer, Esi Eggleston Bracey says, "India is the heartbeat of Unilever."

Speaking at CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit (GLS) 2024, Bracey shared that India is the only market leader that sits on Unilever's global executive team.

"We've renewed our strategy into 2030 and have reaffirmed the critical role of India in delivering our growth," she said.

Kenvue concludes its APAC media pitch; appoints Publicis Media as its agency

Kenvue, which was previously Johnson & Johnson's consumer arm, concluded its APAC media pitch, which began in early 2024. The consumer health company appointed Publicis Media as its media agency, which was earlier handled by IPG, stated a report. R3, a global independent marketing consultancy, were handling the pitch.

In early 2024, FCB and BBDO were added to Kenvue's creative agency roster, the MI report added.

Indie ad agencies in trouble; call for a separate industry body to safeguard their interests

In a bold call to action, Prathap Suthan, Chief Creative Officer at Bang In The Middle, has raised a pressing issue on social media about the dire state of smaller, independent advertising agencies in India.

Highlighting instances of exploitation, delayed payments, and unfair practices by clients, Suthan urged the advertising community to unite and form a representative body to safeguard their rights and ensure equitable treatment.

Sharing an example of an agency head who had to sell his car to pay a production house after a client reneged on payments, Suthan painted a grim picture of the challenges smaller agencies face.