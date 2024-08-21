            
      Share The Spotlight - Bengaluru | DNPA urges GST council for exemption | Meta’s new policy sparks debate

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 21, 2024 7:44 PM
      (From left to right: Hemant Malik, Suparna Mitra and Sumit Virmani)

      We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      India's most inspirational brand and business leaders to gather to 'share their spotlight'

      After a blockbuster inaugural edition in Mumbai, Storyboard18 - Network18 Group will bring the unique Share The Spotlight platform to Bengaluru, where industry leaders will gather to illuminate stories of women who spark change every day, learning from their experiences, and in turn ignite a chain of generosity.

      DNPA urges government to exempt GST for epapers, digital news subscriptions

      Currently, printed newspapers and journals are exempted from GST while online news subscriptions are taxed at 18 percent under the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) Act.

      Meta’s new policy sparks debate over alcohol and gambling ads

      Storyboard18 was the first to report Meta’s plan to introduce three new verticals for WhatsApp Business, including alcohol and real money gambling.

      TRAI issues directives to access providers to curb misuse of messaging services

      The directives to curb pesky telemarketers issued by TRAI including telecom service providers blocking messages with unapproved URLs, OTT links, or callback numbers, starting September 1, 2024. From November 1, message traceability will be required, with messages lacking a clear sender chain being rejected.

      Prasar Bharati invites proposals for integration of app with its upcoming OTT platform

      One of the proposals is for app-in-app integration of OTT apps, gaming apps, educational apps or other apps on a revenue share model, where only the applicant platform will share the content with Prasar Bharti's OTT platform.

      Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


      First Published on Aug 21, 2024 7:44 PM

