ShareTheSpotlight: Sahar Mansoor of Bare Necessities on imagination and resilience

I think being an entrepreneur is extremely rewarding, but the road is often filled with challenges. There are always nay-sayers, and it takes a certain ingredient of resilience to persist. Personally, these are some of the challenges I faced.

I was told that I wouldn't be an academic success in the traditional sense of the word because of my learning disabilities. I was told that I would never be able to afford the education of my dreams at Cambridge because I was a single mother. Moreover, I was also told that I could not start my own business in India without my father’s money or VC money.

But we humans are resilient. So let no one tell you what you can and cannot do. Be bold in your imagination and create the most vivid and beautiful life for yourself. After all, we are the authors of our stories. We can physically, emotionally, and mentally heal from anything and defy all socially constructed notions of what our lives should look like.

Being a woman entrepreneur also enables me to harness my values to overcome these barriers. Being raised by a single mother, I wanted to create an enterprise that empowers women – I am very proud to say that we are (almost) completely a women-run enterprise! I am excited to share that we are currently fully bootstrapped, retailing in 50 stores across 10 states in the country and serving over 40,000+ customers.

As a small team, one of our biggest challenges has been scaling and navigating the rapid growth that we will be experiencing. Sustainability and allied concepts are at the crux of what we do, while technology has not always been our key cornerstone. A huge eureka moment for us at GFSA was discovering the potential that AI has to propel our growth forward.

Consciously designed in a holistic manner, the Google for Startups Accelerator program brings together the best of Google’s resources - programs, products, people, and technology. We have learnt so much, ranging from business operations, mindsets, equanimity, embracing the process, and accepting the stress.

Mansoor shares the spotlight with Tanvie Hans. As per her, Hans is a supremely talented and skilled footballer. She plays for Bangalore United in the Indian Women's League. She is the first Indian-origin woman who played for prestigious English clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur Ladies FC and Fulham Ladies FC.

Another woman Mansoor has highlighted is Ishita Malaviya - India’s first female pro surfer is transforming the sport in India. She is also creating jobs through the Shaka Surf Club in Karnataka, in alliance with the local community of Kodi Bengre village. And like Tanvie, she too is gaining a foothold in male-dominated territory.

Note to readers: Storyboard18's Share The Spotlight aims to highlight inspirational stories of women who continue breaking barriers and setting the precedent for other women marketers, entrepreneurs and communication specialists.

The initiative aims to kick off a movement where people from across these communities step up and share their spotlight with other women.

Share The Spotlight calls on us all to come out and share words of praise and encouragement for each other, appreciating and acknowledging the contributions of so many people who make businesses, brands and workplaces better. Learn and understand how to face challenges and seize opportunities while bringing along others on the path to progress.