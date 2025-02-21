Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025 to see leaders' dialogues on 'Redefining Reach, Revenue & Responsibility' in an AI age

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the media landscape, the upcoming session "AI: Platform and News – Redefining Reach, Revenue & Responsibility" at the Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025 on February 27 will delve into the evolving dynamics of AI-driven content creation, distribution and monetization. The session will explore how AI-powered platforms are redefining audience engagement while raising important concerns about transparency, credibility and ethical responsibility in news dissemination.

The panel will bring together industry leaders, including Sushant Sreeram (CMO, JioStar), Manavdeep Singh (Founder, Publive), Sanjay Sindhwani (CEO, Indian Express), Aaron Rigby (Regional Director, SEASIA & India, Taboola) and Vikram Sakhuja (Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH at Madison World). The session will be moderated by Storyboard18's Editor Delshad Irani.

With AI driving innovations in content personalization, advertising technology and revenue models, media organizations and digital platforms must strike a balance between innovation and responsibility. The discussion will focus on how AI-driven algorithms prioritize news, the role of AdTech in targeted advertising, and the broader implications of automation in digital journalism.

This session will lead the discussion on the impact of AI-powered algorithms on consumption and platform prioritization; the influence of AI on revenue models, personalized ad targeting and content recommendation systems. The panelists will also discuss on editorial and ethical challenges, that is ensuring fairness, credibility and transparency in AI-generated news. This session will also have discussion on the future of AI-Powered newsrooms - exploring AI’s role in audience engagement, content creation and sustainable business models. The discussion promises to provide valuable insights into the intersection of AI, digital journalism, and advertising, offering a roadmap for media organizations navigating the future of AI-driven news.