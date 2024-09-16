Unearthing Mamaearth | Tata Motors PVs CMO Vinay Pant quits | BMC reviews feedback from OOH ad agencies

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

Unearthing Mamaearth: Negative feedback, positive growth

Despite the dominance of decades-old brands from Emami, Marico, and Hindustan Unilever — Mamaearth has it written down in history to be considered one of the biggest disruptors of the traditional personal care space in India with its focus on natural, toxin-free products and a digital-first approach.

When launched in 2016, it came as a saviour to consumers looking for toxin-free products made with natural ingredients and a focus on sustainability. It is in fact known to be the fastest digital-first brand to attain a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore.

However, the brand now finds itself under scrutiny for all the wrong reasons- growing negative consumer feedback online, social media backlash, and concerns from distributors about large amounts of unsold inventory, have raised alarm bells.

Tata Motors PVs CMO Vinay Pant quits amidst multiple rejigs at the auto major

Chief Marketing Officer of TATA Motors (passenger vehicles), Vinay Pant has moved out of the organization after two years. Industry sources have confirmed the development to Storyboard18. Tata Motors is undergoing multiple changes in the organization and at the agency level.

Pant was associated with Maruti Suzuki for 15 years starting 2007, heading consumer analytics. At Maruti Suzuki, he also served as Head of Marketing and later as Senior VP for True Value.

BMC reviewing feedback from OOH ad agencies, will exclude central agencies

Over four months after the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse, which killed 17 people and injured 80 others, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has yet to implement a comprehensive Out of Home (OOH) advertising policy. BMC officials are currently reviewing feedback and suggestions from OOH agencies and plan to exclude central agencies from the policy’s scope.

Outdoor advertising agencies and associations have claimed that the BMC has been unresponsive to their requests for in-person meetings to discuss their concerns about the recently released draft OOH policy. The newly drafted and revised policy has drawn mixed reactions from the advertising industry and sparked debates about the clarity of its guidelines.

GCPL boss Sudhir Sitapati on Dhaval Buch and what happens when govt and pvt sector worlds "collide"

"Veracity and politics of the allegations aside, we may be witnessing the side effects of what happens when the worlds of government and the private sector collide."

Sudhir Sitapati, Managing Director and CEO of Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), offered his perspective on the complex dynamics between the Indian government and the private sector, using the recent controversy surrounding Madhabi Puri Buch, SEBI Chairperson, as a launchpad for a broader discussion. Sitapati took to LinkedIn to share his views.

CCI to deliver final orders on Amazon, Flipkart antitrust probe by November

The Competition Committee of India (CCI) is set to issue its final orders by November on the long-running investigation into alleged anti-competitive practices by ecommerce giants Amazon and Flipkart.

According to sources close to the development, the regulator's probe has confirmed that both companies have engaged in antitrust activities, giving preferential treatment to select sellers on their platforms.

The CCI's investigation wing, headed by Director General Ansuman Pattnaik, found evidence that the platforms' deep discounting practices, facilitated through preferred sellers, are distorting competition. "The anti-competitive practices have been noticed across most product categories," a source told in a report.