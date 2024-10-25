Q2 FY25: NDTV marketing, distribution, promotional expenses at Rs 33.57 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
Adani Group-backed NDTV reported a consecutive loss for the fourth quarter on Thursday due to rising expenses. The company's expenses surged 76% on the back of a jump in operating as well as production and marketing costs.
According to the Q2 FY25 balance sheet, NDTV's standalone marketing, distribution, and promotional expenses were at Rs 33.57 crore, compared to Rs 15.74 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal (FY2024).
The company reported a loss of Rs 52.7 crore between July and September of fiscal year 2025 compared to a profit of Rs 5.9 crore in the year-ago period.
In a stock exchange filing, NDTV mentioned that its revenue from operations rose 16.5% to Rs 111 crore in Q2 FY25, fueled by "content strategy, digital initiatives, and expansion of intellectual properties".
The TV channel said that the Hindi platform saw a 24 percent rise in traffic, while the English platform grew by 41 percent in August 2024 compared to August 2023.