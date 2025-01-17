Local Cable Operators’ registration goes fully online on Broadcast Seva Portal under amended rules

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has today issued a notification amending the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994 (the Rules), to streamline the Local Cable Operator (LCO) registration process. Effective from today, LCO registrations will be conducted entirely online with the Ministry itself as their registering authority.

Upon successful verification of applicant details, including Aadhaar, PAN, CIN, DIN etc., LCO registration certificates will be issued in real-time. Also, a provision for appeal against the denial of registration or renewal for LCO registration has been added.

Earlier, LCO Registration process was carried out at the local head post office of the area in which the office of the LCO is situated in an offline mode with Head Postmaster as their registering authority. The manual registration process was cumbersome and time consuming. Also, the area of operations upon obtaining registration was limited to specific areas.

The salient features of the amended Rules in respect of LCO Registration are:- LCOs shall apply for new registration or renewal of registration online on the Broadcast Seva Portal of MIB (www.new.broadcastseva.gov.in) and the registration certificate shall be issued online. LCO registrations shall be granted or renewed for a period of five years; The processing fee for registration or renewal is Rupees five thousand only; LCO Registration shall be valid for operations throughout the territory of India; The application for renewal of registration shall be made at least 90 days before the expiry of the registration.

LCOs can make an appeal before the Appellate Authority i.e. Under Secretary (DAS) against the decision of the Registering Authority, i.e. designated Section Officer denying registration or renewal of registration within 30 days of such denial. Existing LCO registration shall remain valid for the period mentioned in the registration certificate. In case where the existing registration of the LCO is valid for less than 90 days, the applications for renewal, if any, shall be made immediately on the portal.

The applications made to the Post Offices for grant/ renewal of registration, which are pending as on date, would be required to be withdrawn and applications have to be made on the portal.

In case any assistance is required, the helpline number available on the portal may be contacted, or an email may be sent to lco.das[at]gov[dot]in .