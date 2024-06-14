            

      PIB cracks down on 12 YouTube channels for spreading fake news

      YouTube channels such as NitiGyan4U, KLOnlineStudy, Sarkari Khabar 21, Media Tak, NewsWave429, onlinejobRK, AM News YT, among others were spreading fake news.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 14, 2024 11:40 AM
      The Government's PIB Fact Check Team on June 13 busted 134 fake news videos, streamed by 12 YouTube channels. The Press Information Bureau's Fact Checking Unit said the 12 YouTube channels misled viewers by spreading false news.

      According to an official account of PIB Fact Check on the X platform, YouTube channels such as NitiGyan4U, KLOnlineStudy, Sarkari Khabar 21, Media Tak, NewsWave429, onlinejobRK, AM News YT, among others were spreading fake news, having cumulative subscribers running into several lakhs.

      YouTube channels in question carried videos making misleading claims such as payouts to the tune of Rs 51,000 to meet expenses of daughter's wedding, benefits totalling Rs 2.5 lakh to ration card holders, and fake news regarding Covid vaccines.

      Besides, AM News YT channel claimed that the Chief Justice of India had snatched the elections from Modi.

      The thumbnail of a YouTube channel named "NewsWave429" claimed that the Supreme Court declared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's defeat.

      "Fake news related to the Central Government, elections, EVM, and government investigating agencies is being broadcast on a YouTube channel named “YTNewsNetwork”. The channel has more than 150K subscribers and more than 2 crore views," PIB Fact Check said on the X platform.

      "MediaTak" YouTube channel was spreading fake news related to the vaccine and nationwide lockdown. The channel has more than 250K subscribers and more than 3.5 crore views, PIB Fact Check added. The thumbnail of a YouTube channel named "News Sectors" claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resigned. PIB Fact Check unit said it was a false claim.


      First Published on Jun 14, 2024 11:35 AM

