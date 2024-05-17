            

      Ministry of I&B introduces Film Facilitation Office- online portal facilitating effortless transactions for filmmakers

      Shri Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of Ministry of I&B unveiled FFO’s incentive scheme which would offer up to 4 million USD to foreign film producers.

      By  Storyboard18May 17, 2024 6:30 PM
      Organised by NFDC in association with FICCI under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, the event was said to be filled with the celebration of film, culture, and artistic collaboration with India's soft power at display on the global stage. (Image source: MyGov.in)

      Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has introduced Film Facilitation Office (FFO), an online portal facilitating effortless transactions for filmmakers. Offering a comprehensive 360-degree solution, FFO extends a seamless experience, from securing permits to accessing stunning locales, informed Secretary of Ministry of I&B, Shri Sanjay Jaju, at the Cannes Film Festival.

      He further shared that under FFO’s incentive scheme, up to 4 million USD will be offered to foreign film producers. The scheme ensures a streamlined process and guarantees funding, providing a comprehensive package of incentives.

      India hosted the first ever Bharat Parva, an evening to celebrate the rich culture, cuisine, and handicrafts of India along with Indian cinema at the French Riviera at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Organised by NFDC in association with FICCI under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, the event was said to be filled with the celebration of film, culture, and artistic collaboration with India's soft power at display on the global stage.


      First Published on May 17, 2024 6:30 PM

