Ministry of I&B introduces Film Facilitation Office- online portal facilitating effortless transactions for filmmakers

He further shared that under FFO’s incentive scheme, up to 4 million USD will be offered to foreign film producers. The scheme ensures a streamlined process and guarantees funding, providing a comprehensive package of incentives.

India hosted the first ever Bharat Parva, an evening to celebrate the rich culture, cuisine, and handicrafts of India along with Indian cinema at the French Riviera at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Organised by NFDC in association with FICCI under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, the event was said to be filled with the celebration of film, culture, and artistic collaboration with India's soft power at display on the global stage.