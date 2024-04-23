Industry leaders meet TRAI chairman to address concerns on broadcasting and cable services’ regulatory framework

In a bid to foster a fair and competitive landscape in the broadcasting industry, industry players including cable operators, DTH service providers, and broadcasters recently met with Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti to discuss concerns over the consultation paper reviewing the regulatory framework for broadcasting and cable services.

In an open house discussion organised by the TRAI last week stakeholders voiced their discontent with various pressing issues plaguing the broadcasting ecosystem.

One of the major concerns raised pertained to the operation of free-to-air (FTA) channels on Prasar Bharti's DD Free Dish platform. Stakeholders argued that the current operational guidelines may not be conducive to a level playing field for all market participants.

Additionally, the Pay TV industry representatives advocated for greater autonomy in setting prices for their services. They emphasised the need for flexibility to adjust pricing strategies in response to market dynamics and consumer demand.

The open dialogue provided a platform for industry stakeholders to articulate their perspectives and engage in constructive discussions with regulatory authorities. Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti assured participants that their feedback would be carefully considered in the finalization of the regulatory framework.