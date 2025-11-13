Factual and First: News18 Network gears up to lead Bihar election results coverage

ADVERTISEMENT
As Bihar gears up for one of its most anticipated election results, News18 Network, India's most watched news network, is set to take the lead with unmatched and high-impact coverage that promises to keep the nation glued. With its Maha Coverage of the Bihar Election Results, News18 promises the fastest, most reliable, and most comprehensive updates from every corner of the state, delivering accuracy and in-depth analysis that set the benchmark for election coverage.
With a special guest lineup featuring the biggest and most relevant political leaders, leading psephologists, and opinion leaders across every shade of the spectrum, News18 will track every twist, turn, and trend as it happens, faster than anyone else.
At the heart of the mega coverage is News18’s control room, unique to the network, strengthened by an unmatched on-ground force spread across 38 districts and 46 counting centers, delivering real-time numbers and booth-level insights with the precision no one else can match. News18’s grand studios outside the Bihar Assembly will come alive with top guests, sharp analysis, and unmissable debates, setting the agenda for others.
Exclusive interviews with key political figures from across the spectrum will bring viewers face-to-face with the voices that matter most in Bihar’s political story. And with a team of 12 top anchors including Kishore Ajwani, Amish Devgan, Rubika Liyaquat, Prateek Trivedi, Aman Chopra, and Pankaj Bhargava, backed by a strong network of over 150 reporters and video journalists on ground along with stringers in every village, including the homes of Bihar’s biggest newsmakers, News18 Network is set to reach deeper, report wider, and set new benchmarks in election coverage.
The channel has also developed a massive Live Results Hub, manned by over 50 editorial staff. It serves as an end-to-end data collection, processing, and dissemination center, ensuring precise and authentic results. The Live Results Hub has reported hundreds of election results over its 21 years of existence. Results from the ground, gathered through the reporter network, flow into the Live Results Hub, the only ground-fed media network election results hub in India.
From cutting-edge graphics and real-time trend trackers to instant expert takes, News18 Network promises an election day experience like no other, factual, and first. News18 Network remains the nation’s most trusted destination for election coverage and other important national events.
Watch Bihar Election Maha Coverage live on News18 India, India’s No.1 news channel, on 14th November from 6 AM, Friday morning onwards.