Droga5 appoints Cristina Reina as first chief creative experience officer

Droga5 has strengthened its creative leadership with the appointment of Cristina Reina as chief creative experience officer for New York and the Americas, marking the first time the agency has introduced the role.

Reina steps into a newly created position focused on reimagining how clients engage with consumers across platforms, channels and touchpoints, Reel360 reported. She joins Droga5 from Leo US, where she served as chief experience officer, and will report to Rafael Rizuto, who was recently named chief creative officer for New York and the Americas. The pairing is expected to bring together experience-led thinking and craft-driven creativity as the agency looks to accelerate creative output and deepen cultural impact across the region.

Based in New York, Reina will assume her new role in January 2026. Alongside Rizuto, she will play a key role in revitalising Droga5’s New York office while helping unlock the creative potential of teams across the Americas, supported by the talent, technology and tools of the wider Accenture Song network.

Mark Green, global chief executive officer of Droga5, said Reina brings a rare combination of strategic thinking, hands-on execution and mastery of craft, and noted that her ability to elevate work while carving out new spaces for brands would be critical to strengthening the agency’s New York presence and its teams across the Americas as Droga5 evolves into its next chapter as a modern agency for modern brands.

Reina brings an extensive track record in brand building and creative problem-solving for marketers operating in an increasingly complex media environment. Before joining Leo US, she was partner and chief creative officer at Quality Experience, the independent agency founded by the late Ari Weiss. Earlier in her career, she served as EVP, global executive creative director and head of art at McCann North America, where she led Microsoft’s ADLaM campaign, which earned both the Design and Business Transformation Grand Prix at Cannes Lions and was recognised as one of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas.

Her portfolio also includes the widely discussed “Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical”, which transformed the Super Bowl into a live theatrical production.

A consistent contributor to new business growth, Reina has helped secure major accounts including Kroger for DDB New York and Smirnoff’s global business for McCann New York. Most recently, her leadership contributed to Publicis Groupe and Leo wins across Nespresso’s international business, Papa John’s, Coffee Mate and Haleon. Her experience spans a broad range of categories and brands, including Microsoft, Tonal, Converse, Volkswagen, State Farm, MillerCoors, Kroger, the New York Lottery, Tribeca Film Festival, Verizon and MGM.

Reina has been named among the top 10 creative directors globally by the Cannes Lions Top Talent Report, included in Adweek’s Creative 100, recognised by Campaign US as an Inspiring Woman in Conquering Creativity, and ranked as the most awarded executive creative director by The One Show. Her work has received hundreds of accolades across Cannes Lions, D&AD, The One Show, Effies, Clios and other major global award platforms.

First Published on Dec 23, 2025 9:22 AM