Centre notifies new recruitment and service rules for TRAI, overhauls pay grades and hiring framework

By replacing the 2002 rules, the Centre has sought to modernise TRAI’s internal staffing framework at a time when the regulator’s role is expanding amid rapid developments in telecom, broadband, spectrum policy and digital services regulation.

The Union government has notified a fresh set of recruitment and service rules for officers and employees of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), formally replacing the regulations that have governed the regulator’s staffing structure since 2002.

Digital radio needs 10 years to become profitable; license fees waived initially to ease transition: Anil Kumar Lahoti of TRAI

Issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under the Ministry of Communications and published in the Official Gazette on December 18, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Recruitment and Conditions of Service of Officers and Other Employees) Rules, 2025 came into force with immediate effect.

The new rules comprehensively define the cadre structure, pay levels, recruitment procedures, promotion pathways, deputation norms and service conditions for all TRAI officials, ranging from senior leadership roles such as Secretary and Principal Advisor to clerical staff, drivers and multi-tasking personnel.

Under the revised framework, TRAI’s cadre has been classified into 20 grades aligned with the Central government’s pay matrix. Senior-most positions such as Secretary and Principal Advisor have been placed at Pay Level 15, with a salary range of ₹1.82 lakh to ₹2.24 lakh per month, while Advisors fall under Pay Level 14. Mid-level roles such as Joint Advisor and Deputy Advisor span Pay Levels 13 and 12, respectively. Entry-level and support staff positions extend down to Pay Level 1, covering multi-tasking staff.

The notification specifies that vacancies across grades will be filled through a mix of direct recruitment, promotion, deputation, absorption and contractual appointments, as detailed in the schedules annexed to the rules. All appointments will be made based on recommendations of a Selection Committee constituted by the Authority.

For direct recruitment, vacancies must be advertised in at least two leading national English and Hindi newspapers, Employment News, and on TRAI’s official website. The selection process may include written examinations, technical assessments or a combination of both. In line with existing government instructions, there will be no interviews for posts at the level of Assistant and below.

The rules also allow TRAI to engage professional recruitment agencies or rely on government bodies such as UPSC or SSC for hiring, where deemed appropriate. Candidates appointed through direct recruitment will be placed on probation, with provisions allowing the Authority to extend probation or terminate services if performance is found unsatisfactory.

TRAI sets early-2026 deadline for BFSI to transition to ‘1600’ calling range to combat spoofing

Clear guidelines have also been laid down for promotions, stating that eligibility alone does not guarantee elevation, which will remain subject to administrative requirements and vacancy availability. Deputation appointments, a key staffing route for senior regulatory roles, have been capped at a maximum of five years, extendable up to seven years with approvals from the administrative ministry and minister-in-charge.

Officials appointed on deputation may opt for absorption into TRAI after completing two years, subject to selection committee recommendations, vigilance clearance and cadre approval from the parent organisation.

On service conditions, the rules align TRAI employees with Central government norms on leave, discipline, travel allowance and conduct. Officials are liable to serve anywhere in India and may be asked to discharge duties of higher or lower grades temporarily without additional financial benefit or loss.

The notification reiterates that TRAI officials, barring those on deputation, are not eligible for traditional pension benefits. Employees appointed on or after January 1, 2004 will be governed by the National Pension System or the Unified Pension Scheme, while older employees retain limited options linked to provident fund arrangements.

Medical facilities, gratuity and group insurance benefits have also been formalised, with eligibility extended to retired officials meeting minimum service thresholds.

The government has retained powers to relax eligibility conditions in specific cases, particularly where suitable candidates are not found for technical and advisory posts, while safeguarding professional competence. Reservation and age-relaxation provisions for SC, ST, OBC, ex-servicemen and other categories remain unchanged.

TRAI releases draft manual for rating properties based on digital connectivity

By replacing the 2002 rules, the Centre has sought to modernise TRAI’s internal staffing framework at a time when the regulator’s role is expanding amid rapid developments in telecom, broadband, spectrum policy and digital services regulation.

First Published on Dec 23, 2025 10:40 AM