Haryana raises daily working hours to 10, keeps weekly cap at 48

The Haryana government has increased the daily working hours for employees in shops and private commercial establishments from nine to ten hours, while retaining the statutory weekly cap of 48 hours.

According to PTI, the amendments were introduced through a Bill tabled in the state assembly, which Labour Minister Anil Vij said aims to reduce compliance burdens on smaller establishments, promote economic activity and provide greater operational flexibility to employers.

The Bill also raises the permissible overtime limit from 50 hours to 156 hours per quarter and increases the maximum continuous working period without rest from five hours to six hours.

Vij said the extension of daily working hours, inclusive of rest intervals, would help establishments manage peak demand, emergencies and staff shortages without disruption, while remaining within the 48-hour weekly limit.

However, the move drew sharp criticism from the opposition. Congress MLA Aditya Surjewala questioned whether the changes were intended to improve ease of doing business or to legalise what he described as “modern-day slavery”.

The Bill further proposes easing compliance for small establishments, exempting businesses with fewer than 20 workers from mandatory registration. Such units will only be required to submit an intimation of their operations under the new framework.

