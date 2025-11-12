UP Govt Project executed by Network 18 ‘Sound of Kumbha’ nominated for Grammy

ADVERTISEMENT
Network18 production "Sounds of Kumbha" has been nominated for the 68th Grammy Awards in the Best Global Music Album category. The album is commissioned as a cultural initiative by the Government of Uttar Pradesh and is globally distributed by Universal Music India.
Recorded across continents, the 12-track project, featuring over 50 artists from India and abroad, aims to capture the spirit of the Mahakumbha, the mega religious gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj that drew over 600 million pilgrims during its 45-day run in January and February this year.
Produced by Siddhant Bhatia, along with Jim “Kimo” West, Madi Das, Ron Korb, Charu Suri, Raghav Mehta, and Devraj Sanyal, the album features an illustrious line-up of global and Indian artists including Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Bhanumathi Narasimhan, V. Selvaganesh, Raja Kumari, Kanika Kapoor, Aditya Gadhvi, Kala Ramnath, Yashraj, Pravin Godkhindi, and many others.
The album reflects Mahakumbha as the world’s largest and most peaceful congregation, and symbolising India’s commitment to “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future.”
Speaking about the recognition, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, “The whole world is one human family, and we belong to one light, one spirit. This message comes alive through the music of Sounds of Kumbha.”
Siddhant Bhatia, producer and composer of the album, added, “The Mahakumbha united over 500 million souls in prayer and purpose. Its recognition on the Grammy stage is a tribute to oneness and a reminder that faith and music together can heal, unite, and uplift our world.”
Today, as Sounds of Kumbha resonates globally, it ensures that the legacy of the Mahakumbha, India’s eternal festival of peace, continues to live on through music.