NFRA fines Deloitte Rs 2 cr for audit failures in Zee Entertainment, imposes penalties on CAs

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has imposed a significant penalty on Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, fining the firm Rs 2 crore for professional misconduct linked to its audit of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) for the fiscal years 2019 and 2020. In addition to this, two chartered accountants (CAs) have each been penalized Rs 7.5 lakh, totaling Rs 15 lakh, for their involvement in the same case.

In its investigation of ZEEL, the NFRA found that Deloitte auditors had failed to address multiple red flags, overlooking critical issues such as the role of the company's promoters, the justification for fixed deposit allocations, and transactions between ZEEL and its group companies. The authority determined that ZEEL had engaged in unauthorized financial dealings, including the misappropriation of funds and related-party transactions, all of which occurred without proper approval from the audit committee, the board, or shareholders.

The NFRA’s ruling emphasized the auditors’ lack of due diligence and their failure to uphold the rigorous standards of audit required for public interest entities. “We have reasons to believe that the auditors did not exercise due diligence in ensuring the audit quality expected in an audit of a public interest entity and were grossly negligent in their professional duties,” the NFRA stated in its order.

The order stated: "Based on the examination of the Audit Files, and responses of the Audit Finn to our queries and other records, we were of the prima facie view that the Auditors had not discharged their professional duties under the Act as well as the Standards on Auditing (SA). Consequently, an SCN was issued to the Auditors asking them to show cause why action under Section 132(4) of the Act should not be initiated against them for professional misconduct."

In response, a spokesperson for Deloitte acknowledged receipt of the order, confirming the firm’s intention to review it and assess its next steps. The spokesperson reiterated Deloitte's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of audit quality.