Parliamentary panel proposes unified media council to regulate digital, print, and broadcast content

A parliamentary committee has recommended that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) establish a Media Council to oversee print, broadcast, and digital media under a unified regulatory framework. The proposal aims to enhance coordination and enforcement of media laws.

According to reports, the committee also suggested merging MIB, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and the Department of Telecommunications to address regulatory challenges arising from technological convergence. Meanwhile, the MIB is working on the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, which would transfer oversight of over-the-top (OTT) content and digital news from IT Rules, 2021, to the ministry.

Currently, digital news publishers and streaming services are regulated under the IT Rules, 2021, which have faced legal challenges. The MIB has internally discussed expanding the Press Council of India into a broader Media Council through new legislation or amendments, with distinct divisions handling different media formats. While intended as an independent entity, the government seeks to retain emergency blocking powers for national security and public order.

Additionally, the ministry is considering granting the Media Council authority to issue mandatory takedown notices for unlawful content and impose financial penalties for violations. The proposal includes establishing content codes and complaint mechanisms for news platforms.

The MIB is also discussing extending regulatory oversight to non-news content on OTT platforms and social media accounts exceeding a follower threshold. Proposals include applying existing program and advertising codes from the Cable Television Networks Act or creating platform-specific content guidelines.

Emergency blocking powers for non-news content may be retained, with final decisions made by an inter-departmental committee. The government is also considering graded financial penalties for content violations across broadcasters, publishers, advertisers, and intermediaries. User-generated content would remain under MeitY’s jurisdiction, raising questions about regulatory overlap.