MIB budget cut by Rs 675 crore in Union Budget '24, reveals Parliamentary committee report

Despite proposing a budgetary expenditure worth Rs 5017.64 crore for 2024-25, the Ministry of Information of Broadcasting was allocated funds worth Rs 4342 crore (in Union Budget'24), according to the latest parliamentary standing committee's report on 'communications and information and technology', released on December 18 (2024).

The information was shared in response to the question raised over the underutilisation of funds in 2023-2024 by the Ministry. In 2023-24 while the budget estimate was made at Rs 4692 crore, the revised stood at Rs 4449.76 crore and actual expenditure was made worth Rs 4314.24.

The standing committee was constituted on September 28, 2024, to consider the 'Demands for Grants' of the Ministry and make a report on the same to the Houses (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha). The report was then considered and adopted by the committee at their sitting held on December 16 2024.

The Ministry was asked to provide reasons for underutilisation of funds during 2023-24, if any, in the establishment expenditure of the Centre (which includes establishment expenditure of Main Secretariat and attached/sub-ordinate offices of the Ministry) and the Central Sector Schemes.

To this, the Ministry said, "Optimal utilisation of funds have been made in 2023-24 as around 97.94 % of allocated BE 2023-24 has been utilised in the Establishment of the Centre (which includes establishment expenditure of Main Secretariat and attached/sub-ordinate offices of the Ministry).

Ministry has done optimal utilisation of funds during 2023-24 as 100.95% of the allocated RE 2023-24 has been utilised in the Central Sector Schemes.”

“There was optimal utilisation of funds during 2023-24. Percentage of actual Expenditure with respect to Film, Information and Broadcasting Sector was 92.97%, 117.10 % and 92.96% respectively”.

Further, it was added, "The Ministry had proposed Rs. 5017.64 crore for 2024-25 and the allocation made is Rs. 4342.00 crore."

The Decline in Budget

The budget estimate for 2024-25 stood at Rs 4342.55 crore versus Rs 4692 crore in 2023-24 (-349.45).

Regarding the reasons for reduction in this budgetary estimate (BE), the Ministry said, that ..."there has been a reduction of Rs 100.69 crore under Central Sector Scheme i.e., Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) Scheme.

Further, there was a reduction of Rs 279.67 crore under the Other Central Expenditure Budget of the Ministry which is attributable to the retirement of government employees who are on deemed deputation in Prasar Bharati, resulting in reduced demand in respect of pay and allowances as well as retirement benefits."

The Ministry also noted that, "While the demands on that budget have been increasing over time, media and the multiple forms of media that have emerged especially the electronic media, the digital media and now the social media, the requirement for budget and dissemination is huge.

But we have not been able to get appropriate allocation. Ever since the new Government has taken over, our hon. Minister has made a note of this, and he has directed us to create various schemes.

Hopefully, in the revised estimates this year and in the budget for the next year, we should be able to sort out the budget allocations. It is a fact that we are feeling this crunch. In fact, in many categories where we have over spent, and there are pending bills which we also need to take note of."

The budgetary allocations at the budget estimate (BE) and revised estimate (RE) stage along with the actual expenditure for MIB for last four years viz. 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24 along with the allocations made for the year 2024-25, at BE stage, are as follows:

MIB budget allocation (source: standing committee report)

Asked about the measures envisaged for effective utilisation of the budgetary allocation during the year 2024-25, the Ministry said that .."all efforts will be made to utilise the allocated funds from the start of financialyear. Monitoring mechanism is strengthened and review of progress of projects is taken up periodically.

MIB has been reviewing the expenditure of Prasar Bharati periodically and Prasar Bharati has been advised to regularly review the projects through an annual action plan to be undertaken and monitored at least on a monthly basis both from physical and financial progress point of view.

"The progress of expenditure is also being monitored closely at the senior officer levels," the Ministry mentioned.

That apart, the report mentioned of the thrust areas of the Ministry which include the AI-based communication hub and reaching the last mile through Social Media.