            

      SPNI elevates Jaideep Janakiram to lead International Business and Operations

      Janakiram, formerly the Head of International Business (America), has been promoted to Head of International Business and Operations, succeeding Neeraj Arora.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 6, 2024 1:17 PM
      In his new role, Janakiram will now report to Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer of Distribution & International Business and Business Head of Sports Cluster.

      Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has promoted Jaideep Janakiram, formerly the Head of International Business (Americas), to Head of International Business and Operations role, succeeding Neeraj Arora.

      Janakiram brings extensive experience and a stellar track record in managing the US and Canada markets. His exceptional leadership and business acumen have positioned him to lead SPNI's international endeavours to new heights.

      Rajesh Kaul expressed his confidence in Jaideep's new role and said, "Jaideep has been an integral part of our team, demonstrating remarkable expertise and leadership. I am confident that our international business will continue to thrive and expand under his guidance."

      In this transition, Shalin Patel, Head of International Business (Europe); Sharon Patel, Manager of Revenue Accounting; Naveen Kunal, Senior Manager of Ad Sales; Kavita Paul, Lead of International Operations; and Moitrani Dhar, Lead of Research and Programming Strategy, will report to Janakiram. The teams in the US and Canada will also continue to report to him.

      SPNI looks forward to the continued success and growth of its international operations under Jaideep's capable leadership. Sony Pictures Networks India is the consumer-facing identity of Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited, which is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation, Japan.


      First Published on Jun 6, 2024 12:49 PM

