Google honours John Cena’s WWE retirement with ‘You Can’t See Me’ search easter egg

WWE legend John Cena has officially stepped away from professional wrestling, bringing the curtain down on a celebrated in-ring career that spanned more than 20 years and redefined modern sports entertainment.

The 17-time world champion competed in his final professional wrestling match over the weekend, prompting an outpouring of tributes from fans, fellow wrestlers and celebrities around the world. Cena’s farewell marked the end of an era for WWE, where he stood as one of the most recognisable and influential figures in the company’s history.

Adding to the global tribute, Google acknowledged Cena’s retirement with a special interactive feature. When users search for John Cena’s name, a small hand icon appears on the screen. Clicking it triggers an animation recreating Cena’s iconic “You Can’t See Me” gesture — a nod to one of the most enduring catchphrases in wrestling culture.

Cena’s final bout took place at Saturday Night’s Main Event (SNME), where he faced World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The match ended in a submission loss for Cena, but it was widely seen as a symbolic passing of the torch rather than a defeat. The bout closed the chapter on one of WWE’s most decorated careers.

Beyond his dominance in the main event scene, Cena enjoyed significant success across multiple divisions. He captured the WWE United States Championship five times and won the Intercontinental Championship once. His accolades also include tag team gold, with two reigns as WWE Tag Team Champion and two as World Tag Team Champion, partnering with stars such as Shawn Michaels, Batista, The Miz and David Otunga.

Following Cena’s final match, current WWE Champion Cody Rhodes delivered an emotional address, reflecting on Cena’s lasting influence on professional wrestling and his role in shaping multiple generations of talent and fans.

Tributes extended beyond the wrestling world, with public figures including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Varun Dhawan, Lilly Singh and Dwayne Johnson sharing messages of admiration on social media, underscoring Cena’s crossover appeal as both a global sports icon and entertainer.

First Published on Dec 16, 2025 12:54 PM