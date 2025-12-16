Trump administration to launch U.S. Tech Force with 1,000 specialists for AI and federal technology push

Annual compensation for Tech Force members is expected to range between $150,000 and $200,000, along with additional benefits

The Donald Trump administration has announced the launch of a new initiative called the U.S. Tech Force, under which around 1,000 engineers and technology specialists will be recruited to work on artificial intelligence infrastructure and other high-impact technology projects across the federal government.

According to an official government website, participants will sign up for a two-year employment programme and will work with teams that report directly to agency leadership, in collaboration with leading technology companies. The private sector partners listed include Amazon Web Services, Apple, Google Public Sector, Dell Technologies, Microsoft, Nvidia, OpenAI, Oracle, Palantir and Salesforce, among others.

As per a CNBC report, the creation of the Tech Force signals a sharper focus by the Trump administration on strengthening the United States’ AI infrastructure as it seeks to compete with China in the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence sector. The announcement came four days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at establishing a national framework for AI policy, a move that has been backed by industry leaders who have opposed individual US states creating their own regulatory regimes.

Once participants complete their two-year terms, they will be eligible to apply for full-time roles with the participating private companies, which have committed to considering Tech Force alumni for employment. The private sector partners will also be able to nominate their own employees to undertake temporary stints in government service.

Annual compensation for Tech Force members is expected to range between $150,000 and $200,000, along with additional benefits. Speaking to CNBC’s Squawk Box, US Office of Personnel Management director Scott Kupor said the initiative is aimed at reshaping the federal workforce to ensure the right talent is assigned to the most critical problems.

The official website stated that the engineering corps will work on high-impact technology initiatives including AI implementation, application development, data modernisation and the delivery of digital services across federal agencies.

First Published on Dec 16, 2025 12:43 PM