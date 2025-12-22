Bharat Taxi app: Here are key details about India’s new driver-owned cab service

India’s ride-hailing market is set for a significant shake-up with the official launch of Bharat Taxi on January 1, 2026. Positioned as an alternative to established platforms such as Uber, Ola and Rapido, the new service promises a radically different ownership and operating model. Backed by cooperative principles rather than venture capital, Bharat Taxi aims to prioritise driver earnings while offering more predictable pricing for commuters, according to reports.

A cooperative-led ride-hailing model

Bharat Taxi operates as a cooperative rather than a privately owned or publicly listed company. The platform is designed to be member-led, with drivers acting as stakeholders who collectively own and govern the service. Reports indicate that decision-making will be democratic, with no single investor group exercising control, distinguishing it sharply from existing app-based cab aggregators.

Amul-linked leadership and government backing

The service is being launched by New Delhi-based Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited. Jayen Mehta, managing director of Amul, serves as the chairman of the cooperative. Bharat Taxi is also backed by the Government of India’s Ministry of Cooperation, signalling official support for the cooperative business model, as informed by industry sources.

Zero-commission structure for drivers

Bharat Taxi is adopting a zero-commission model, allowing drivers to retain a significantly larger share of their daily earnings. Reports suggest drivers could take home between 80% and 100% of fares collected, a sharp contrast to commission-heavy models followed by existing platforms.

Stable fares and no surge pricing for passengers

For commuters, the cooperative approach is expected to eliminate surge pricing. Passengers may benefit from more consistent fares, particularly for routine travel such as daily commutes between home and office, according to people familiar with the platform’s pricing structure.

Technology powered by ONDC-linked infrastructure

Bharat Taxi is built on the same backend technology used by the ONDC-backed Namma Yatri app. The platform has been developed by Moving Tech Innovations, leveraging proven open-network infrastructure to support large-scale ride-hailing operations, reports said.

Bharat Taxi marks a first-of-its-kind initiative in India’s on-demand mobility sector, drawing inspiration from global driver-owned cooperatives such as the Drivers Cooperative in New York City. The platform is expected to challenge the dominance of existing cab aggregators while reshaping conversations around driver welfare and fare transparency in India’s fast-growing urban transport ecosystem.

First Published on Dec 22, 2025 5:22 PM