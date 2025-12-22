India-origin entrepreneur earns $200 an hour training AI models while working part-time in the UK

An Indian-origin entrepreneur based in the United Kingdom has said he earns $200 an hour training artificial intelligence models on a part-time basis, while continuing to manage multiple professional commitments, according to a report by CNBC Make It.

Utkarsh Amitabh informed the publication that he was approached by data-labelling startup micro1 in January 2025, despite not actively seeking new work at the time. Amitabh was already balancing several roles, including author, university lecturer, founder and chief executive officer of global mentorship platform Network Capital, and PhD scholar at the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School. He also had a newborn at home when the opportunity arose.

Amitabh said he agreed to join micro1’s network of experts largely out of intellectual curiosity, noting that the role aligned well with his background in business strategy, financial modelling and technology. The 34-year-old holds an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in moral philosophy, and previously spent more than six years at Microsoft working on cloud computing and artificial intelligence partnerships, the report added.

According to CNBC Make It, Amitabh has also authored a book on the side-hustle economy and conducted academic research examining how artificial intelligence could reshape human achievement. He informed the outlet that the work with micro1 felt like a natural extension of his interests rather than an additional burden, particularly because of the flexibility offered by the freelance structure. On average, he spends about three-and-a-half hours each night training AI models.

The publication reported that Amitabh earns $200 per hour for his work and has made close to $300,000 since January 2025, including bonuses linked to project completion. He stated that financial gain was not his primary motivation, but added that he considers fair compensation essential for work that requires specialised expertise.

Amitabh also acknowledged concerns around artificial intelligence displacing jobs but took a measured view, citing projections from the World Economic Forum that suggest AI may eliminate certain roles while creating millions of new jobs globally by 2030. He informed CNBC Make It that he believes human expertise and machine intelligence will continue to evolve together through collaboration rather than competition, adding that the broader fear around AI could encourage people to upskill and rethink how they approach work and learning.

First Published on Dec 22, 2025 4:00 PM