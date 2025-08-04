Shashi Tharoor misses Virat Kohli as England edges closer to series victory

ADVERTISEMENT
As the fifth and final Test between India and England heads into a tense Day 5, a social media post from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has sparked a conversation about Virat Kohli's absence. With England needing just 35 runs to win and secure a 3-1 series victory, Tharoor took to X (formerly Twitter) to reflect on the absence of Virat Kohli and his "grit and intensity," even questioning if it's "too late to call him out of retirement?"
The match, which saw its fourth day delayed by rain, has been a dramatic back-and-forth affair. India, defending a target of 374, had England struggling at 106/3 at one point. However, a brilliant counter-attacking partnership between centurions Joe Root and Harry Brook shifted the momentum.
England finished Day 4 at 339/6, needing just 35 runs to win. The outcome of the match, and the series, now hangs in the balance. A loss would put pressure on newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir.
Kohli, who retired from Test cricket in May after a 14-year career, was India's most successful Test captain in England, with three wins under his belt. Under his leadership, India even led the 2021 series 2-1 before a COVID-19 outbreak postponed the final Test. That match was eventually played under a different captain, with India losing and the series ending in a 2-2 draw.
In his Test career, the 36-year-old scored 9,230 runs in 123 matches at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries. While he enjoyed a dominant prime from 2016 to 2019, his batting form in the 2020s was less consistent, though it saw a revival in 2023.