Mastercard's ​Raja Rajamannar on AI and its impact on society

Raja Rajamannar, global CMO of Mastercard talks to Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani about the urgent need to educate & sensitise regulators on AI & its impact on society and businesses.

By  Storyboard18Jul 19, 2023 6:39 PM
Raja Rajamannar, global CMO of Mastercard

Storyboard18’s editor Delshad Irani spoke to Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer and president - healthcare business at Mastercard, at the Mastercard villa at Cannes Lions 2023, on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), especially generative AI, and how marketing is on the path to disruptive change.

Rajamannar, who has been a huge proponent of getting on the technology bandwagon and has written a book on it with an entire chapter on AI, says traditional AI has been on the market for at least seven to eight years. Mastercard, for example, has developed lots of capabilities, including digital marketing initiatives in Singapore that led to four- to eight-fold improvements and reduced the response time for Request For Proposals (RFPs) from seven weeks to four hours.

