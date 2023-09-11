comScore

Watch Listen

What's driving growth for the $9 billion Kohler company?

David Kohler, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Kohler Company, speaks on India's decade, the luxury market, path to sustainability, golf and more.

By  Storyboard18Sep 11, 2023 6:04 PM
What's driving growth for the $9 billion Kohler company?
David Kohler, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Kohler Company.

What does it take to build and sustain a 150-year-old company and brand in these complex times? How do you build businesses that endure? Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani speaks to David Kohler, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Kohler Company, which is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies, to find out how he thinks of sustainably growing the global business and brand. He also shared the key trends in India and globally at the high-end of the livingspaces market, the luxury industry, smart solutions, and the trends shaping design, product and services strategies.

In the interview, Kohler said about the India market, "We are pleased with our performance around the world and the star of the show is right here in India... This is prime time for India in the global marketplace."

The Kohler company has the rare distinction of being a brand that is built to last. It has come a long way in its 150 year journey to where it is today - a global, diverse juggernaut focused on products and services for living spaces. Very few companies achieve such a feat. Kohler, shared his view of the path to sustainability and keeping the new bottom-line in mind - People, Planet, Profits.

Watch the full interview where David Kohler talks about India's decade, the luxury market, role of marketing and more, on Media Dialogues with Storyboard18.


Tags
First Published on Sep 11, 2023 5:55 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Every viewer on JioCinema will be able to watch matches for free: Anil Jayaraj

Every viewer on JioCinema will be able to watch matches for free: Anil Jayaraj

Watch Listen

Large global brands are eyeing a piece of the Indian pie: George Plammoottil

Large global brands are eyeing a piece of the Indian pie: George Plammoottil

Watch Listen

Brand Blitz Quiz: What you should know about iconic brands

Brand Blitz Quiz: What you should know about iconic brands

Watch Listen

India is going through a phase of creative confidence: Diageo's Amitabh Pande

India is going through a phase of creative confidence: Diageo's Amitabh Pande

Watch Listen

Tim Hortons India's Tarun Jain on the brand's India journey, expansion plans and more

Tim Hortons India's Tarun Jain on the brand's India journey, expansion plans and more

Watch Listen

How tech is changing the customer service experience; Media Dialogues with Storyboard18

How tech is changing the customer service experience; Media Dialogues with Storyboard18

Watch Listen

Watch what happened when we quizzed Lloyd Mathias, Karthik Srinivasan and Sanket Audhi: Brand Blitz Quiz

Watch what happened when we quizzed Lloyd Mathias, Karthik Srinivasan and Sanket Audhi: Brand Blitz Quiz