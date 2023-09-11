What's driving growth for the $9 billion Kohler company?

What does it take to build and sustain a 150-year-old company and brand in these complex times? How do you build businesses that endure? Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani speaks to David Kohler, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Kohler Company, which is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies, to find out how he thinks of sustainably growing the global business and brand. He also shared the key trends in India and globally at the high-end of the livingspaces market, the luxury industry, smart solutions, and the trends shaping design, product and services strategies.

In the interview, Kohler said about the India market, "We are pleased with our performance around the world and the star of the show is right here in India... This is prime time for India in the global marketplace."

The Kohler company has the rare distinction of being a brand that is built to last. It has come a long way in its 150 year journey to where it is today - a global, diverse juggernaut focused on products and services for living spaces. Very few companies achieve such a feat. Kohler, shared his view of the path to sustainability and keeping the new bottom-line in mind - People, Planet, Profits.