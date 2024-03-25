AI FOMO? Pepsi takes a dig at .ai everything trend in its latest Holi ad

Everything is .ai these days and Pepsi nails it with a new digital film that's topical with some of that quintessential Pepsi irreverence. Watch the film that's got even some founders reacting. Piyush Shah, co-founder, InMobi group, reshared the ad and said, "Absolutely loved the new Pepsi AI campaign. AI FOMO? Founder asking you to launch something.ai ? Have some Thand.ai, or Mith.ai or just give people lots of Badha.ai :-) Happy Holi to everyone in the world of startup Tech & AI!"

The film also features Pepsi's iconic tagline Yeh Dil Maange More which was brought back this year along with a total redesign of its logo and product packs launched globally.

WATCH the Holi AI film here.

Credits Written and Directed by: Sidhant Mago; Agency: Daftar Creative Consultancy; Producer: Siddhant Malhotra; Production house: Baqsa; Editor: Ranjey Jha

Yeh Dil Maange More - Returns

Pepsi is celebrating its 125th birthday in India, this year. In March 2024 Pepsi unveiled a new global branding in India that fuses the essence of its rich heritage with a contemporary vision. Simultaneously, Pepsi also launched its all-new campaign – Yeh Dil Maange More, featuring brand ambassador Ranveer Singh.

‘Yeh Dil Maange More’ is a timeless sentiment that is more relevant today than ever before with this generation challenging conventions; agitating the status quo by breaking age-old societal norms and redefining what success and happiness means to them, the company stated.

Speaking on ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’, Shailja Joshi, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “Yeh Dil Maange More is more than a campaign; it's a cultural phenomenon etched in the hearts of Pepsi lovers. As we embark on this journey, Pepsi invites everyone to savor the taste of this timeless sentiment and embrace the exciting evolution that lies ahead. Ranveer Singh is the perfect ambassador to lead the charge, this iconic campaign celebrating our enduring connection with India and paying homage to the timeless pursuit of 'more'."