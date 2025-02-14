Bajaj Consumer Care cuts ad expenses by 14.7%, profit declines 30.8% in Q3 FY25

Bajaj Consumer Care announced its financial results for the third quarter (October and December) for fiscal year 2025 on Friday. The FMCG company has reduced its ad expenses in Q3 by 14.7 percent. The company's consolidated ad expenses have come down to Rs 34.33 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 40.25 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Profit of Bajaj Consumer has also declined by 30.8 percent to Rs 25.13 crore in Q3 FY25 compared to Rs 36.34 crore in the same period last year.

In the 9-month period, the profit of almond hair oil makers has reduced to Rs 94.27 crore versus Rs 119.84 crore in April-December FY24.

Bajaj Consumer's revenue from operation plunged marginally year-on-year. The total revenue from operation stood at Rs 234.41 crore in Q3 FY25.

It's flagship product Almond Drops Hair Oil saw a low single-digit decline in the Q3 FY25 YoY. However, Bajaj coconut oil delivered 19 percent growth in the 9-month period FY25.

The company said that its Almond Drop Shampoo and Conditioner delivered three-fold growth in both Q3 and 9M fY25 backed by growth in e-commerce and quick commerce.

Globally, Bajaj Consumer reported 21 percent growth in UAE and the Gulf region between April and December in FY25. "New countries opening, such as Pakistan, Iraq, and Angola aided growth," the company added. Bangladesh delivered a robust growth of 100 percent in Q3 FY25 while Nepal's business grew by 5 percent in the same duration.