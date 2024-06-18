Birla Opus launches its new thematic communication

Birla Opus Paints, housed under Aditya Birla Group’s Grasim Industries, today released its first thematic communication. The film's tagline is ‘Make Life Beautiful’.

The film showcases Hi-Definition, 3D feature animation with silhouettes. It has a track created by Indian composer with the message – ‘Duniya Ko Rang Do’ (Colour the world).

The film will be advertised in Hindi and all major regional languages and backed by a 360-degree activation across TV, Digital, OOH, Print, and Radio to drive awareness and induce trials. The communication has been conceptualised by Leo Burnett India and produced by Zombie Studio; a global animation studio based out of Brazil.

In February 2024, the Aditya Birla Group entered into the paint industry with the launch of Birla Opus. The company plans to establish six manufacturing facilities nationwide by 2025.

Commenting on the film launch, Rakshit Hargave, CEO, Birla Opus, said, "We understand the discerning tastes of today's consumers who seek products and experiences that resonate with purpose and value. With this film’s playful rendition which personifies our brand belief of ‘Make Life Beautiful’, we are excited to embark on this journey of transformation with our customers, inspiring them to embrace beauty with purpose."

Inderpreet Singh, head – marketing, Birla Opus, added, “We're thrilled to unveil our first-ever brand film for Birla Opus. The film exemplifies beauty which comes alive through one of the best animation styles in the world, comparable to HD animation in Hollywood movies, a first in the paints industry in India. The message, ‘Duniya Ko Rang Do’ crafted by renowned music composer, Ram Sampath, resonates with a powerful idea of finding hope, happiness and beauty in life.